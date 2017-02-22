版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Interface appoints Jay Gould as chief executive officer

Feb 22 Interface Inc:

* Interface appoints Jay D. Gould as chief executive officer

* Interface Inc says Hendrix to continue as board chairman

* Interface Inc - Gould succeeds Daniel Hendrix as ceo; Hendrix to continue as board chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐