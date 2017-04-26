BRIEF-Interface Q1 EPS $0.21 excluding items

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Interface Inc:
* Interface reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 including items
* Q1 sales rose 0.4 percent to $223.4 million
* Board approved a new $100 million stock repurchase program
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $223.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement