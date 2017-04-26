版本:
2017年 4月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-Interface Q1 EPS $0.21 excluding items

April 26 Interface Inc:

* Interface reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13 including items

* Q1 sales rose 0.4 percent to $223.4 million

* Board approved a new $100 million stock repurchase program

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $223.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
