版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Interface Q4 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

Feb 22 Interface Inc

* Interface reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 including items

* Q4 sales $239.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $248.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐