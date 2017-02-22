版本:
BRIEF-Internap Corp raises $43 mln in common equity private placement

Feb 22 Internap Corp

* Internap Corporation raises $43 million in common equity private placement

* Internap Corp - Company will use net proceeds of offering to repay a portion of its term loan indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
