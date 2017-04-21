版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

April 21 International Bancshares Corp

* ON APRIL 3, BOARD AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $40 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK DURING 12-MONTH PERIOD COMMENCING ON APRIL 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
