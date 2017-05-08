BRIEF-International Bancshares Corp reports Q1 net income $0.48 per share

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 International Bancshares Corp:
* Q1 net income for 2017 $.48 diluted earnings per common share
* Total assets at March 31, 2017 were $12.0 billion compared to $11.8 billion at December 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2pUYELf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.