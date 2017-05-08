版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-International Bancshares Corp reports Q1 net income $0.48 per share

May 8 International Bancshares Corp:

* Q1 net income for 2017 $.48 diluted earnings per common share

* Total assets at March 31, 2017 were $12.0 billion compared to $11.8 billion at December 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2pUYELf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
