BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances CEO Andreas Fibig's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.2 mln vs $6.2 mln in FY 2015

March 20 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* CEO Andreas Fibig's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million versus $6.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2n1oHNR) Further company coverage:
