BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances says Winder Investment PTE reports open market purchase of 40,000 shares of co's common stock

May 8 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc :

* International Flavors & Fragrances says winder investment PTE Ltd reports open market purchase of 40,000 shares of co's common stock - sec filing

* International Flavors & Fragrances says winder investment PTE Ltd purchases co's common stock between price range of $137.69 and $139.73 per share Source text (bit.ly/2pseJpb) Further company coverage: