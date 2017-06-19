版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for $500 mln 7.50 pct notes due 2019

June 19 International Game Technology Plc :

* International Game Technology announces results of tender offer for any and all of its $500 million 7.50% notes due 2019

* International Game Technology Plc - offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐