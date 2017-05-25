BRIEF-International Game Technology Q1 same store sales fell 11 pct

May 25 International Game Technology Plc
:
* International Game Technology Plc reports first quarter
2017 results
* Q1 same store sales fell 11 percent
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* International Game Technology Plc Q1 revenue $ 1.153
billion versus $ 1.28 billion
* International Game Technology Plc says currently expects
full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $1,600-$1,680 million,
* Net debt is now expected to be $6,950-$7,150 million at
end of 2017,
* Q1 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
