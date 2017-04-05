版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-International Game Technology signs 7-year contract with Lotterie-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH Thüringen in Germany

April 5 International Game Technology Plc -

* International game technology - unit signs 7-year contract with Lotterie-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH Thüringen in Germany to modernize its central system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐