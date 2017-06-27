BRIEF-International Paper agrees to settle Kleen products class action litigation

June 27 International Paper Co
* International Paper agrees to settle kleen products class
action litigation
* International Paper Co - under terms of agreement,
company will pay $354 million into a settlement fund in return
for dismissal and release of all claims
* International Paper Co - company will record a reserve for
expected settlement, which will result in a pre-tax charge of
$354 million in Q2 of 2017
* International Paper - entered into agreement to settle
kleen products antitrust class action lawsuit against co and 7
other containerboard producers
* International Paper-agreement resolves claims involving
certain product's price bought from co, temple-inland,
Weyerhaeuser by class members prior to court approval
