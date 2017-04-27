BRIEF-International Paper Q1 adjusted operating profit $0.60/shr

April 27 International Paper Co
* International paper reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 sales $5.5 billion versus $5.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $5.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* International paper co says non-gaap free cash flow was
$259 million for q1 of 2017 and $311 million in q1 of 2016
* International paper co - special items in q1 of 2017
included a pre-tax charge of $14 million
* International paper co says consumer packaging operating
profits were $33 million in q1 of 2017 compared with $41 million
in q4 of 2016
* International paper co - industrial packaging operating
profits in q1 of 2017 were $365 million compared with $372
million in q4 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: