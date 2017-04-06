版本:
BRIEF-International Paper's CEO Mark Sutton's 2016 total compensation $13.3 mln

April 6 International Paper Co

* International Paper Co- CEO Mark S. Sutton's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $16.8 million - SEC filing

* International Paper Co- CFO Carol L. Roberts's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2p4q2mG) Further company coverage:
