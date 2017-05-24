版本:
BRIEF-International Road Dynamics shareholders approve Wi-LAN deal

May 24 International Road Dynamics Inc

* International road dynamics - co's shareholders voted in favour of wi-lan will acquiring all co's issued, outstanding common shares for cash consideration of $4.25/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
