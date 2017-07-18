FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月18日 / 下午1点16分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-International Seaways says in process of seeking amendment to outstanding credit facility ​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - International Seaways Inc:

* International Seaways - in process of seeking amendment to outstanding credit facility consisting of revolving credit facility of $50 million - sec filing​

* International Seaways-‍first amendment would,pursuant to accordion feature under credit facility, increase outstanding term loan by incremental $50 million​

* International Seaways - is seeking amendment to credit facility consisting of term loan of $500 million, which may be increased upto extra $50 million

* International Seaways - net proceeds from first amendment would be used to fund in part acquisition of 2 suezmax tankers from Hyundai Samho

* International Seaways - first vessel is expected to be delivered on July 20, second vessel is expected to be delivered on or around July 26 Source text - bit.ly/2u4sblU Further company coverage:

