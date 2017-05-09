版本:
BRIEF-International Stem Cell receives approval to start second patient cohort in clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease

May 9 International Stem Cell Corp:

* International Stem Cell Corporation receives approval to start second patient cohort in clinical trial for parkinson’s disease

* International Stem Cell Corp - DSMB has authorized clinical trial to move forward with accelerated enrollment and dose escalation to second cohort Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
