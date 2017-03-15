版本:
2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Internet of Things signs LOI to enter into a JV with China's New Hope Group

March 15 Internet Of Things Inc:

* Internet of Things Inc. signs LOI to enter into a JV with chinese global conglomerate New Hope Group

* Internet of Things Inc-new hope will hold 49 pct interest in new JV, to invest initially $2 million as capital loan while iot inc. Will hold a 51 pct interest

* Revenues over three-year term are expected to be in $20 to $30 million range from JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
