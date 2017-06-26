版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces coverage of thyroid test by Premera Blue Cross

June 26 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace Diagnostics Group - Premera Blue cross agreed to cover co's Thyramir test for members located primarily in Washington, Oregon, and Alaska Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

