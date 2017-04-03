版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces European patent approval for underlying technology of its thyramir microrna classifier

April 3 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace Diagnostics announces European patent approval for underlying technology of its thyramir microrna classifier

* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc says plans to validate and enforce this intellectual property in select European countries going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐