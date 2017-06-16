版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing

June 16 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :

* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants

* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc - pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million shares of its common stock

* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc - common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $1.25 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐