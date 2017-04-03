版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics enters into waiver agreement of company's senior secured convertible note

April 3 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc- on March 31 entered into a waiver agreement of company's senior secured convertible note - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2oAPoce) Further company coverage:
