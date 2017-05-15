BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.42

BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti
May 15 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc
* Interpace diagnostics group reports first quarter 2017 financial results, business progress and recent accomplishments
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $3.5 million
* Interpace diagnostics group inc qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.42
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc launches normal course issuer bid