BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.42

May 15 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace diagnostics group reports first quarter 2017 financial results, business progress and recent accomplishments

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $3.5 million

* Interpace diagnostics group inc qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
