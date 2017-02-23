BRIEF-Interrent announces a $50 mln equity offering

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Interrent announces a $50 million equity offering
* Net proceeds from offering will be used in part to pay down corporate debt
* Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust says to sell 6.5 million trust units of interrent at a price of $7.68 per trust unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.