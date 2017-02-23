版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Interrent announces a $50 mln equity offering

Feb 23 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Interrent announces a $50 million equity offering

* Net proceeds from offering will be used in part to pay down corporate debt

* Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust says to sell 6.5 million trust units of interrent at a price of $7.68 per trust unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
