BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million
May 8 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
* Interrent reit results for the first quarter of 2017
* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.
* Interrent real estate investment trust - for quarter, affo per unit increased by 9.9 percent from $0.071 per unit to $0.078 per unit
* Interrent real estate investment trust qtrly ffo per weighted average unit $0.091
Interrent real estate investment trust qtrly net operating $14.3 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 10.2 percent over q1 2016
Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.