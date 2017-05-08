BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078

May 8 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

* Interrent reit results for the first quarter of 2017

* For quarter, ffo per unit increased by 11.0%, from $0.082 per unit to $0.091 per unit.

* Interrent real estate investment trust - for quarter, affo per unit increased by 9.9 percent from $0.071 per unit to $0.078 per unit

* Interrent real estate investment trust qtrly ffo per weighted average unit $0.091

* Interrent real estate investment trust qtrly net operating $14.3 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 10.2 percent over q1 2016