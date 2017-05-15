版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 12:34 BJT

BRIEF-Interroll Holding says shareholders will receive a dividend of CHF 16.00

May 15 Interroll Holding Ag

* Interroll Holding - For FY 2016 shareholders will receive a dividend of CHF 16.00, an increase of 33.3% over previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
