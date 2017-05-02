版本:
BRIEF-Intersect Ent Q1 revenue $20.5 million

May 2 Intersect Ent Inc

* Intersect Ent reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $20.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.4 million

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $22.5 million to $22.7 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $89 million to $91 million

* Qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $19.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $21.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $88.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
