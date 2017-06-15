BRIEF-Intertape Polymer enters strategic partnership through Capstone

June 15 Intertape Polymer Group Inc:
* Intertape Polymer Group (IPG(R)) enters strategic
partnership through Capstone(R)
* Agreement to acquire a majority stake in Capstone
Polyweave Private Limited, a enterprise in India
* Agreed to ultimately acquire a minimum of a 55% interest
in capstone for a cash consideration of approximately $13
million
* Majority of cash consideration of about $13 million is
intended to be used by Capstone to partially finance
construction of Greenfield manufacturing facility
* Cash consideration of about $13 million will be financed
with funds from IPG's revolving credit facility
* Payments from co will be made in several tranches over a
period of approximately six to twelve months
* Construction of Greenfield facility is planned to begin in
2017 with commercial operations expected to commence in first
half of 2019
* Greenfield manufacturing facility is expected to cost
approximately $30 million
