BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted EPS

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Intertape Polymer Group Inc:
* Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted net earnings and adjusted eps (non-gaap financial measures) and confirms 2016 fourth quarter and annual guidance attainment
* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - amendments made as a result of a clerical error in calculation of income tax effect of adjustments made
* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - confirming that its Q4 and annual results are in line with previously stated outlook
* Intertape Polymer-revisions have no impact on audited consolidated financial statements and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"