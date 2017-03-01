版本:
BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted EPS

March 1 Intertape Polymer Group Inc:

* Intertape Polymer Group issues amended adjusted net earnings and adjusted eps (non-gaap financial measures) and confirms 2016 fourth quarter and annual guidance attainment

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - amendments made as a result of a clerical error in calculation of income tax effect of adjustments made

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - confirming that its Q4 and annual results are in line with previously stated outlook

* Intertape Polymer-revisions have no impact on audited consolidated financial statements and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
