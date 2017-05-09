BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Intertape Polymer Group Inc:
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $207.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million
* Company expects gross margin for 2017 to be between 23pct and 24pct
* Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be between $127 and $137 million
* Total capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be between $75 and $85 million
* Company expects revenue in Q2 of 2017 to be greater than in Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly diluted eps attributable to company shareholders $0.22
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.