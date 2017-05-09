BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results

May 9 Intertape Polymer Group Inc:

* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $207.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million

* Company expects gross margin for 2017 to be between 23pct and 24pct

* Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be between $127 and $137 million

* Total capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be between $75 and $85 million

* Company expects revenue in Q2 of 2017 to be greater than in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly diluted eps attributable to company shareholders $0.22