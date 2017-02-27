版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Interxion acquires data centre business from Vancis

Feb 27 Interxion Holding Nv

* Interxion acquires data centre business from Vancis

* Interxion Holding NV - Vancis C&MS BV will continue to own and operate its existing cloud and managed services business

* Says Interxion has identified options to expand capacity at current science park facilities

* Interxion Holding Nv - Vancis C&MS BV has entered into a strategic partnership with Interxion to continue servicing its customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐