BRIEF-Interxion qtrly earnings per share EUR 0.14

March 1 Interxion Holding NV:

* Interxion reports Q4 and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to EUR 110.5 million

* Interxion Holding NV - for full year 2017 sees revenue EUR 468 million - EUR 483 million

* Interxion Holding NV qtrly earnings per share EUR 0.14

* Interxion Holding NV - sees full year 2017 capital expenditures (including intangibles) EUR 250 million - EUR 270 million

* Interxion Holding NV sees for full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of EUR 212 million - EUR 222 million

* Interxion Holding NV qtrly adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
