BRIEF-Interxion qtrly earnings per share EUR 0.14

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 Interxion Holding NV:
* Interxion reports Q4 and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to EUR 110.5 million
* Interxion Holding NV - for full year 2017 sees revenue EUR 468 million - EUR 483 million
* Interxion Holding NV qtrly earnings per share EUR 0.14
* Interxion Holding NV - sees full year 2017 capital expenditures (including intangibles) EUR 250 million - EUR 270 million
* Interxion Holding NV sees for full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of EUR 212 million - EUR 222 million
* Interxion Holding NV qtrly adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
