BRIEF-Intl FCStone reports second quarter results

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Intl FCStone Inc
* Intl FCStone Inc. reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 18 pct to $195.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Intl FCStone says overall interest income decreased $0.8 million to $17.7 million in Q2
* Intl FCStone says interest expense increased 41 pct to $10.0 million in Q2 compared to $7.1 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)