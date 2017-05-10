BRIEF-Intl FCStone reports second quarter results

May 10 Intl FCStone Inc

* Intl FCStone Inc. reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 18 pct to $195.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Intl FCStone says overall interest income decreased $0.8 million to $17.7 million in Q2

* Intl FCStone says interest expense increased 41 pct to $10.0 million in Q2 compared to $7.1 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: