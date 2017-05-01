BRIEF-Intra-Cellular Therapies provides corporate update on schizophrenia program

May 1 Intra-cellular Therapies Inc:
* Intra-Cellular Therapies provides corporate update on
schizophrenia program
* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA confirmed results of study
iti-007-302 do not preclude co from submitting NDA based on
efficacy studies conducted to date
* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA requested information to
confirm nonclinical findings are not indicative of safety risk
related to long term exposure in humans
* FDA has not raised any safety concerns regarding study of
lumateperone in short term treatment trials in humans
* Intra-Cellular Therapies - if FDA deems responses for
nonclinical findings sufficient, to submit NDA for lumateperone
for treating schizophrenia by mid-year 2018
