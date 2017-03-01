版本:
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Intra-Cellular Therapies Q4 loss per share $0.64

March 1 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc:

* Intra-Cellular therapies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 loss per share $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
