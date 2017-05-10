BRIEF-Intra-Cellular therapies reports Q1 loss per share $0.62

May 10 Intra-cellular Therapies Inc:

* Intra-Cellular therapies reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.62

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* research and development (research and development) expenses for Q1 of 2017 were $21.5 million, compared to $23.4 million for Q1 of 2016

* Intra-Cellular Therapies- cash, cash equivalents and investment securities totaled $367.8 million at march 31, 2017, compared to $384.1 million at December 31, 2016

* Qtrly revenues $95,287 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: