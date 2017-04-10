版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Intrawest Resorts says if merger deal terminated for failure to obtain approvals, Hawk Holding will be required to pay co $66.2 mln

April 10 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc

* IntraWest Resorts - if merger deal terminated for failure to obtain approvals, Hawk Holding will be required to pay co $66.2 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
