BRIEF-Intrawest Resorts to be acquired by affiliates of Aspen Skiing Co and KSL Capital Partners

April 10 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - deal for total valuation of approximately $1.5 billion

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings - under terms of merger agreement, Intrawest stockholders will receive $23.75 in cash for each share of Intrawest common stock

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - transaction was unanimously approved by board of directors of Intrawest

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - parent company of Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows Resort to also become part of entity at closing

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings - parent co of Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows Resort will continue to operate under current management, post closing of deal

* Intrawest Resorts Holdings - entered definitive agreement to be acquired by newly-formed entity of affiliates of Aspen Skiing Co, KSL Capital Partners