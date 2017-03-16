版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Intrepid Potash announces pricing of public offering of common stock

March 16 Intrepid Potash Inc

* Intrepid Potash announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Intrepid Potash Inc - priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 43.5 million shares of its common stock

* Intrepid Potash Inc - expects to receive total gross proceeds of approximately $52.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐