BRIEF-Intrepid potash announces proposed public offering of common stock

March 15 Intrepid Potash Inc

* Intrepid potash announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intrepid Potash Inc - net proceeds from this offering are expected to be used to partially repay indebtedness outstanding under intrepid's senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
