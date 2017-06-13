版本:
BRIEF-Intrexon, Johnson Matthey collaborate on production of peptide-based pharmaceutical ingredients

June 13 Intrexon Corporation:

* Intrexon and Johnson Matthey collaborate on fermentative production of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients

* Under terms, JM will have access to co's technologies and expertise for microbe-based fermentative production of specific target apis

* Agreement also provides for milestone payments to Intrexon, as well as royalties based on net sales of commercialized products

* Intrexon Corporation says Intrexon will receive a technology access fee and reimbursement for all research and development costs

* Through collaboration, co to utilize proprietary microbial hosts, fermentation processes for expression of peptides with high fidelity, titer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: and
