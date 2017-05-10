版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Intrexon posts Q1 revenue $53.7 million

May 10 Intrexon Corp

* Intrexon announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $53.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $49.1 million

* Intrexon Corp - Qtrly net loss per share, basic and diluted $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24, revenue view $49.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
