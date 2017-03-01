版本:
BRIEF-Intrexon Q4 loss per share $0.37

March 2 Intrexon Corp

* Intrexon announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $46 million versus i/b/e/s view $52.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.37

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
