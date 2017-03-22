BRIEF-Intrinsic4d announces receipt of notice of intent to sell Intrinsic4d, Llc's assets

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Intrinsic4d Inc :
* Intrinsic4d Inc. announces receipt of notice of intent to sell Intrinsic4d, Llc's assets and provides update on financial status and solvency
* Anticipates unless it is able raise additional capital almost immediately, it will be unable to cure defaults under debentures
* Mosaic is seeking to sell substantially all of assets of operating subsidiary to highest qualified bidder at a public sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.