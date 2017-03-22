BRIEF-Intrinsic4d announces receipt of notice of intent to sell Intrinsic4d, Llc's assets

March 22 Intrinsic4d Inc :

* Intrinsic4d Inc. announces receipt of notice of intent to sell Intrinsic4d, Llc's assets and provides update on financial status and solvency

* Anticipates unless it is able raise additional capital almost immediately, it will be unable to cure defaults under debentures

* Mosaic is seeking to sell substantially all of assets of operating subsidiary to highest qualified bidder at a public sale