BRIEF-Intrinsic4D says Jorey Chernett has resigned as director and CEO

Feb 22 Intrinsic4d Inc

* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency

* Says Kyle Appleby appointed interim CEO

* Intrinsic4D Inc - Jorey Chernett has resigned as director and CEO of corporation

* Intrinsic4D Inc - unless co can raise additional capital almost immediately, it will default and be unable to pay obligations due in next 30 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
