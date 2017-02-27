版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日

BRIEF-Intrinsyc Technologies Corp, Stream TV Networks, announced agreements that will extend their strategic relationship

Feb 27 Intrinsyc Technologies Corp

* Intrinsyc Technologies - Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation, Stream TV Networks, announced agreements that will extend their strategic relationship

* Intrinsyc Technologies - Deals provide for purchase commitment by Stream TV of $2 million in products, services, or royalties between Feb 1, 2017-Feb 1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
