BRIEF-Intrinsyc Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.00

May 10 Intrinsyc Technologies Corp:

* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 4% over prior year and net income of US$86,966 (CDN$115,656)

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly revenue was US$4.5 million an increase from US$4.3 million in Q1 of fiscal 2016