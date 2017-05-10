BRIEF-Intrinsyc Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share $0.00

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Intrinsyc Technologies Corp:
* Intrinsyc reports quarterly revenue growth of 4% over prior year and net income of US$86,966 (CDN$115,656)
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Qtrly revenue was US$4.5 million an increase from US$4.3 million in Q1 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit