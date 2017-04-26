BRIEF-Intuit reports consumer tax season results

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Intuit Inc:
* Intuit reports consumer tax season results: reiterates third quarter and full-year guidance
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.86, revenue view $2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.33, revenue view $5.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast