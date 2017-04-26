版本:
BRIEF-Intuit reports consumer tax season results

April 26 Intuit Inc:

* Intuit reports consumer tax season results: reiterates third quarter and full-year guidance

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.86, revenue view $2.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.33, revenue view $5.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
