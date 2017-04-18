版本:
BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $4.67

April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc-

* Intuitive Surgical announces first quarter earnings

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $5.09

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $4.67

* Q1 revenue $674 million versus I/B/E/S view $669.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $4.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intuitive Surgical Inc says company shipped 133 da vinci surgical systems compared with 110 in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
