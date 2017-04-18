版本:
中国
2017年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 procedure growth of 12-14 percent

April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc

* Intuitive Srgical sees 2017 procedure growth 12-14 percent, up from previous view 9-12 percent

* Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 gross profit at upper end of previous forecast of 69-71 percent

* Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 operating expenses at higher end of 15-18 percent forecast

* Intuitive Surgical sees 2017 tax rate 26.5-28.5 percent of pre-tax income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
